‘MS Dhoni’ Actor Sandeep Nahar Dies After Sharing Video and Note

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)

Actor Sandeep Nahar passed away on Monday, 15 February, in Mumbai after posting a video and a purported suicide note on Facebook.

Nahar has worked in films like ‘Kesari’ and ‘MS Dhoni’.

He was found unconscious in his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who rushed him to the SVR Hospital. However, Nahar was declared dead on arrival, a police official said, according to PTI.