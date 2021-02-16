‘MS Dhoni’ Actor Sandeep Nahar Dies After Sharing Video and Note

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs)
Actor Sandeep Nahar passed away on Monday, 15 February, in Mumbai after posting a video and a purported suicide note on Facebook.
Nahar has worked in films like ‘Kesari’ and ‘MS Dhoni’.
He was found unconscious in his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who rushed him to the SVR Hospital. However, Nahar was declared dead on arrival, a police official said, according to PTI.
MORE DETAILS
According to PTI, the actor, in the video, said that he was “frustrated” with constant fights with his wife.
However, he also requested that after he was gone, “please don’t say anything to Kanchan, but do get her treated”.
The video, according to the police, may have been made approximately three hours before his death, reported PTI.
Nahar’s post-mortem report is awaited by the police and further probe is underway, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
