Mrityu Bhoj: The Crushing Cost of Funeral Feasts on Bihar's Rural Families

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As March begins, the scorching westerly winds, known locally as pachua, start to sweep across the Ganges floodplains in Bihar. The winter mist has been replaced by a blistering haze and the constant, gritty swirl of dust from the riverbanks.
In the narrow, sun-baked lanes of Lauhar Farna, a rural area in Bihar's Bhojpur district, this heat isn't just a seasonal shift. It's a reflection of the rising restlessness in the minds of those trapped between ancient social rituals and modern-day debt.
On a sweltering afternoon, 60-year-old Krishna Bind sits outside his mud hut, his back against the weathered wall, meticulously shaving bamboo strips.
In November 2025, tragedy struck the Bind household. Krishna’s 26-year-old younger son, Rudal Bind, who worked as a skilled daily-wage mason (Rajmistri), fell from a multi-story building while working on a construction site. He fought for his life but passed away the very next day, on 9 November, during treatment at the local hospital.
The family did not even have the time to process the sudden, traumatic loss of their primary breadwinner when the community’s initial sympathy quickly pivoted to a more pressing, unforgiving question: how grand would the Mrityu Bhoj (funeral feast) be?
In the Bind community—a marginalised segment of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) in rural Bihar—where financial assets are non-existent, social standing within the village caste hierarchy is the only capital a family possesses.
Gripped by this immense social pressure and the visceral fear of being ostracised, Krishna was forced to secure an informal loan of Rs 1 lakh from a predatory local lender within just 10 days of his son's demise to fund the community funeral feast.
"The ancestors were honored, and the village was fed, but my peace died that day," Krishna tells The Quint, his eyes fixed on a void as he continues his dry woodcraft under the harsh sun. Today, their tiny 5 katthas (approximately 0.15 acres) of ancestral land stands mortgaged to the moneylender. At 60, Krishna weaves bamboo baskets not for a quiet retirement, but to satisfy a staggering 60 percent annual interest rate.
The tragedy, however, did not stop with financial ruin. It has claimed another psychological victim. Krishna’s elder son, 36-year-old Chandrama Bind, has been unable to cope with the double trauma of his younger brother's sudden death and the family's immediate financial collapse.
A few miles away in Matukpur village of the Barhara block, the story of another Bind family serves as a chilling case study of what psychiatrists call a 'polycrisis'—where multiple life-shattering events overlap, leaving absolutely no room for physical or emotional recovery. Until recently, 48-year-old Phanka Bind, a skilled daily-wage mason, was anchoring this fragile household, fighting a losing battle against predatory interest rates that left him with almost nothing for daily survival.
But in a cruel twist of fate just days ago, the family's fragile struggle was completely shattered.
Phanka’s nightmare had originally begun in 2017 when his father, Kameshwar Bind, was diagnosed with advanced cancer. Desperate to save the patriarch, Phanka had mortgaged their small holding of 5 katthas of ancestral land (0.15 acres) for Rs 40,000. Death, however, was not to be bargained with, and Kameshwar passed away. Immediately, the inescapable obligation of the funeral feast followed.
The family was still struggling to keep their heads above water when fate struck a second blow. On 24 July 2022, shortly after his father's demise, Phanka’s eight-year-old son, Sachin Kumar, died of a sudden snake bite.
"We were still wearing the clothes of mourning for my father when we had to perform the last rites for my son," Phanka had recalled to this reporter, his voice heavy with grief just weeks before his own fatal accident. The social machinery had once again demanded a ritual feast for the soul of the child, forcing Phanka into a second, deeper cycle of debt.
With Phanka now gone, the local moneylenders have already begun hovering over the household, and the community is already whispering the unspoken, brutal question: Who will fund Phanka's own Mrityu Bhoj?
The human cost of this accumulated funeral debt has taken an even more devastating turn for the women of the household. To keep the moneylenders away from their doorstep in Bhojpur, Phanka's wife Panchi and their eldest daughter had been forced into distress migration in 2024, leaving for a textile factory in Rajkot, Gujarat.
"I have become a shadow of myself. I am thin and weak only because this tension never leaves my side," Panchi said over a phone call from Rajkot, weeping over her compounding losses. The mother and daughter earn a combined wage of Rs 24,000 a month through grueling factory shifts, but Rs 15,000 go directly to the village moneylender every month just to service the interest.
The cruelest sacrifice of this forced tradition remains the daughter’s future. She was a bright, promising student who was forced to drop out after Class 9 because her physical labour was suddenly required to pay off the debts incurred from the funerals of her grandfather and little brother—and now, inevitably, her father.
Back in Matukpur village, the house sits completely broken and silent. Phanka’s children are left staring at a bleak, uncertain future without a father, while their mother toils thousands of miles away in an industrial town.
The structural violence of rural Bihar’s credit economy has never looked more absolute.
To understand why families like the Binds repeatedly choose financial suicide over social shaming, this reporter spoke to psychiatric and sociological experts who track rural distress.
Clinicians at the Bihar Institute of Mental Health and Allied Sciences (BIMHAS) in Koilwar look at this as an unaddressed public health emergency. Dr Amit Singh, a psychiatrist at BIMHAS, identifies this phenomenon as "trans-generational trauma".
"The children in these rural households are not just inheriting a ledger of debt... they are inheriting a permanent state of 'hyper-vigilance'," Dr Singh explains.
Dr Navneet Chaudhary, another prominent clinical psychiatrist specialising in rural trauma, adds that 'social belonging' is fundamentally a survival mechanism on the margins.
"The psychological fear of social exclusion is visceral. It is stronger than the fear of financial debt," Dr Chaudhary explains.
Professor Awadh Bihari Singh, Head of the Sociology Department at Veer Kunwar Singh University in Bihar's Arrah, points out the systemic pressure of these community structures.
"Society never formally signs a document demanding that a poor man host a feast far beyond his means, but the informal mechanisms of social boycott function as a psychological weapon," notes the professor.
As evening falls over Bhojpur, the dust settles, but the anxiety remains. For families like Krishna's and Phanka's, the dead have been long laid to rest, but the price of their dignity is a living hell that shows no signs of ending.
(Himanshu Praveen is an independent journalist covering news and politics in Patna, Bihar.)