MP Woman Humiliated, Forced to Carry Husband’s Kin on Shoulders

In a horrific and shocking incident, a tribal woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district was made to carry one of her husband’s family members on her shoulders and walk for three kilometres, NDTV reported.

In a widely shared video of the incident, the visuals show the woman labouring on with villagers marching behind her, wielding sticks and cricket bats. Many can be seen grinning and enjoying her humiliation. Some hit her with the sticks and bats when she slows down.