Four People Booked Under New Anti-Conversion Law in Madhya Pradesh

Four people have been booked in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district under provisions of the Freedom of Religion 2020 ordinance, which penalises religious conversions through unlawful and fraudulent means, the police told news agency PTI on Monday, 8 February.
Quoting the FIR, Adegaon police station in-charge Ishwari Patle told PTI that the accused allegedly tried to lure and compel the complainant to change his faith.
The complainant told the police that the four persons recently started making frequent visits to various houses in the village on the pretext of helping villagers.
On Saturday, the villagers informed the police that Joel Pastor, one of the accused, and three others were organising an assembly for religious conversion at a house in the village.
“When police reached the spot, Pastor and his associates fled from the spot,” Patle was quoted as saying by PTI.
He also said that further investigation into the matter is underway.
The Freedom of Religion 2020 ordinance provides for 10 years in jail in some cases.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined