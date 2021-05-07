MP Govt Plane Carrying Remdesivir Stock Crash-Lands in Gwalior 

Indian Air Force's Central Command spokesman Shantanu Singh informed PTI that the pilot, co-pilot, and a crew member were given first-aid and handed over to the local administration for further medical treatment along with the boxes of Remdesivir.

"Its main pilot S Majid, co-pilot Shivshankar Jaiswal and naib tehsildar Dilip Dwivedi suffered injuries in the incident and they are being treated at a hospital in Gwalior," he said.

He also informed that the boxes of Remdesivir injections are safe.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, on Thursday evening itself, an air ambulance made an emergency belly landing at the Mumbai airport after it lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur.