Air Ambulance Makes Emergency Belly Landing at Mumbai Airport

An air ambulance made an emergency belly landing at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, 6 May, after it lost a wheel during take-off from Nagpur.
The air ambulance was reportedly carrying two crew members, a patient, a relative and a doctor.
Tweeting about the incident Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri wrote:
Citing authorities, NDTV reported that the Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft, en route to Hyderabad from Nagpur, declared a full emergency, after it reported a technical snag, and made a belly-landing at 9:09 pm at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The airport’s emergency response team, including fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, security and medical teams, among others, was activated for immediate assistance and safe evacuation of the passengers.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined