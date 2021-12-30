Knowing Mother Teresa, The Missionaries of Charity and How They Help The Poor

In December that year, she left for India, arriving in Calcutta on 6 January, 1929. She was assigned to the Loreto Entally community and taught at the St. Mary’s school for girls from 1931. She became the school principal in 1944, before which she had made her final Profession of Vows in 1937, becoming the “spouse of Jesus for all eternity”. Since then, she was called as Mother Teresa.