'Mother of Orphans' Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away at 73

Sakpal, who had weathered great hardship during her formative years, had been married to a 32-year-old man at the age of 12. She had been abandoned by her husband after she gave birth to three children, and had subsequently raised her daughters on her own.

The social worker is credited with setting up of numerous institutes for the welfare of orphans, and has raised over 1,050 orphan children. She had received the Padma Shri Award in 2021 for her work.