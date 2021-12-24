Joan Didion, Pioneering American Author and Journalist, Dies at Age 87

Revered American writer and 'new journalist' Joan Didion, who blurred the boundaries between the personal and the political, passed away at her home in Manhattan, New York on Thursday, 23 December. She was 87.

Didion died of complications of Parkinson’s disease, an email by Paul Bogaards, an executive at Didion's publisher Knopf, stated to The New York Times.

(The story will be updated with more details shortly.)