Mortal Remains of Group Captain Varun Singh Brought to Bhopal Airport

The mortal remains of Group Captain Varun Singh were brought to the Bhopal Airport on Thursday, 16 December. Varun Singh was the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash, but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, 15 December.

IAF officials and Madhya Pradesh ministers later paid tribute to Varun Singh by laying a wreath on the martyred Group Captain at the airport.

His mortal remains will be taken to his house later in the day, and his last rites will be performed on Friday, 17 December, at 11 am.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan later said: