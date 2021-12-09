Group Captain Varun Singh, Lone Survivor of Crash, Shifted to Bengaluru Hospital

Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that led to the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others on Wednesday, 8 December, has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: PIB/Altered by The Quint)
Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that led to the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and 12 others on Wednesday, 8 December, has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru.
A special aircraft was arranged at the Sulur Air Force station to shift the injured officer to Bengaluru Air Command Hospital, where he will receive further treatment.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 9 December, had told the Parliament that Singh is on life support and that "all efforts are being made to save him".
Singh's father, Colonel KP Singh (retired), when asked about his son's condition, told NDTV, "I can't say anything about that...I am not sure."
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
The mortal remains of those who died in the military chopper crash on Wednesday are expected to arrive in Delhi on Thursday evening.
CDS Rawat and his wife's funeral will take place on Friday, 10 December, and the former will be cremated with full military honours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)