Molested Repeatedly, 16-Year-Old Girl in UP Jumps into Well & Dies

Fed up of being molested, a16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Wednesday took her life after she jumped into a well.

Allegedly after being repeatedly molested, a 16-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh on Wednesday, 14 October, jumped into a well and died.



The girl’s mother alleged that three young boys had been molesting her for the past six months that pushed her to take this grave decision, reported News 18.



Her body has been sent for autopsy and the local police have arrested one of the accused so far.

Reports state that the family of the Class 11 student had feared filing an FIR earlier.

Gunnu Tiwari, Dabboo Singh and Guddu have been named in the FIR and have been charged under the POCSO act.

The family had alleged that Tiwari had sneaked into the house and molested her, while Singh and Guddu had threatened the family, the media report stated.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has ordered that investigation proceedings be completed on time.



“The district administration has been instructed to ensure prompt and effective action in connection with the incidents of Agra, Chitrakoot and Pratapgarh. Senior officials should immediately complete the investigation proceedings in time and ensure the safety of the victims' families,” his tweet read.

“Offences against women will be prosecuted in fast-track court and cases of minor children in POCSO court. Lobbying for prosecution should be effective so that the culprits get speedy punishment.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, as quoted by ANI

