Teenager Held for Issuing Rape Threats to MS Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva

A 16-year old boy, on Sunday, 11 October, has been held for issuing rape threats against Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s minor daughter, police said. In a report by the news agency PTI, "The class 12 student was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," said Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh. The 5-year old was given threats after the Dhoni-led CSK lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, 7 October. On Sunday, the teenager confessed to have posted the threatening message on the Instagram account after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, police said.

Ranchi police had shared information regarding the boy with Kutch (West) police and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message, Singh said. "We detained him for questioning after Ranchi police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district. We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged in that city," the SP said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the teenager. MS Dhoni-led CSK lost to KKR by 10 runs after being in a commanding position at the halfway mark in their chase.