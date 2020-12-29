Mobile Towers Damaged Amid Farmers’ Stir; Punjab CM Directs Action

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday, 28 December, has directed strict police action against the vandalism of 1,561 mobile towers that were allegedly impacted during the farmers’ protest, resulting in the disruption of telecom services in the state, reported PTI.

Out of the 21,306 towers in the 22 districts of Punjab, around 1,561 towers have taken a hit because of “power disruption, physical damage or theft of generator", reported NDTV.

There has been disruption of supply to 32 towers, causing 114 more towers to lose connection. So far, 433 towers have been repaired, reported PTI.