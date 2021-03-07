Have Faith in Dada: Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP Ahead of WB Polls

Actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been Trinamool Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP in the past, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 7 March, at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brigade Parade Ground rally in Kolkata.

This comes a day after the party’s national General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met the actor at his residence in Kolkata on Saturday.

Chakraborty, 70, served as a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning in 2016.