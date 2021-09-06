14-Year-Old Abducted, Gangraped in Pune; Eight Accused Arrested

Image used for representational purpose.
Pune City Police, while investigating the ‘missing case’ of a 14-year-old girl, got the information that she had been gangraped after she was abducted from Pune Railway Station on 31 August, Indian Express reported.
The inspector said that the girl came to the station to travel to another place to meet a friend. However, the girl was tricked by the suspects into going with them by “telling her that there was no train that night.”
The inspector added, “She was subsequently taken to multiple places and raped by different people,” Indian Express reported.
So far, eight people have been arrested. While two of whom are railway employees, the others are rickshaw drivers.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and further investigation is on, the police was quoted as saying by NDTV.
(With inputs from The Indian Express, NDTV and PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined