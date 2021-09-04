Autopsy Rules Out Rape in the 'Murder' of Civil Defence Worker in Faridabad

Almost a week after the body of a 21-year-old civil defence volunteer was found in Faridabad, the police has said that the autopsy report doesn't mention sexual assault, reported The Indian Express.

The woman's body was found in the jungles in Surajkund on 27 August and as per reports a man claiming to be her husband has confessed to the crime.

Although the woman's family – who is protesting in Delhi demanding a high-level investigation – maintains that they didn't know about her marriage and allege that she was sexually assaulted, her body was mutilated, and there were multiple perpetrators.