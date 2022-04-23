Govt Issues Advisory to TV Channels on Coverage of Ukraine Conflict, Delhi Riots

The ministry cited specific examples of "hyperbolic" statements by news anchors and “scandalous headlines/taglines” while reporting on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Similarly, on the recent incident in North West Delhi, the ministry said that the coverage by TV channels had elements disrupting the ongoing investigation process by airing "scandalous and unverified CCTV footages."

Violence was reported from North West Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, 16 April. This was followed by a demolition drive in the area by the city's civic body.

The advisory also said that certain debates on TV channels on the incident in North West Delhi had “unparliamentary, provocative and socially unacceptable language.”