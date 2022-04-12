MHA Issues Safety Guidelines for Ropeways After Cable Car Collision in Jharkhand

Shortly after rescue operations in Jharkhand's Trikut hills concluded after the collision of cable cars mid-air, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory on Tuesday, 12 March, mentioning guidelines to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

While the MHA praised the efforts of the armed forces during the rescue efforts, it highlighted the need for a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) to be adopted while operating ropeways.