3 Days on, 3 Dead & Few Still Stuck After Cable Cars Collide in Jharkhand

Three people were killed while a few remain trapped after cable cars on a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, 10 April. The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Rescue operations by the Indian Air Force are underway at the site. As many as three to five persons are still feared to be trapped in the carriages, while 10 people have been rescued since Tuesday morning, 12 April, as per the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The death count in the accident rose to three after a person fell from a helicopter while being rescued on Monday evening, 11 April.