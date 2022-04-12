3 Days on, 3 Dead & Few Still Stuck After Cable Cars Collide in Jharkhand

Three people were killed while a few remain trapped after cable cars on a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, 10 April. Rescue operations by the Indian Air Force are underway at the site.
(Photo: PTI)
Three people were killed while a few remain trapped after cable cars on a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar district on Sunday, 10 April. The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Rescue operations by the Indian Air Force are underway at the site. As many as three to five persons are still feared to be trapped in the carriages, while 10 people have been rescued since Tuesday morning, 12 April, as per the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).
The death count in the accident rose to three after a person fell from a helicopter while being rescued on Monday evening, 11 April.
"Rescue operation had been started by the team of Air Force, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, and local administration for the people trapped during the ropeway journey on Trikut mountain early morning, so that the remaining trapped people can be rescued," the district collector of Deoghar said on Tuesday.
The collision between the two cable cars had taken place at 4:30 pm on Sunday. Water and food is being provided to the trapped people with the help of drones, as per officials.
Personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the National Disaster Response Force are engaged in bringing those stuck to safety. Two Mi-17 helicopters also are involved in rescue operations at the site of the accident near the Baba Baidyanath Temple.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered a high-level investigation into the ropeway accident. "I express my deepest condolences on the incident on Trikut mountain and the deaths in it. There will be a high-level inquiry into the matter," he said in a tweet yesterday.
On Tuesday, the court asked the state to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit. The court will hear the matter on 26 April.
The incident appears to have occurred due to a technical snag resulting in collision of cable cars, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, adding, however, the exact cause is yet to be ascertained.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)