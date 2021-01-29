Minister Details Red Fort Damages amid R-Day, Sends Report to MHA

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Thursday, 28 January said that a report on the damages done to the 400-year-old Red Fort amid the Republic Day Tractor Rally unrest has been sent to the Home Ministry. The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) will be responsible for filing a First Information Report (FIR) on the damage, NDTV reported.
On 26 January, the farmers organised a tractor rally to demonstrate against the Centre’s three farm laws, however, the demonstration soon descended into chaos as the protestors broke barriers and clashed with police personnel. The Nishan Sahib, which is a Sikh religious flag was also hoisted on the fort amid the protests.
The minister for Culture and Tourism said, “Outside lights were destroyed, first floor information centre has been damaged. The place where the flag is permanently displayed, which is the most safe and significant area, there were brass antiquities, two of which are missing,” PTI quoted.
Visuals of broken lights and the damaged ticket counter were shared on social media on Thursday. Lahori Gate was also vandalised, NDTV reported.
Highlighting that the vandalisation of the 17th century monument is a major loss, he added, “The antiquities are priceless. While we can access the monetary loss, how can we gauge the loss of antiquities?”
Patel noted that Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) was formulated for protection from such crimes, saying that action will be taken under Section 30 of the AMASR Act against the ones found guilty, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)
Published: undefined