Minister Details Red Fort Damages amid R-Day, Sends Report to MHA

Visuals of broken lights and the damaged ticket counter were shared on social media on Thursday. Lahori Gate was also vandalised, NDTV reported.

Highlighting that the vandalisation of the 17th century monument is a major loss, he added, “The antiquities are priceless. While we can access the monetary loss, how can we gauge the loss of antiquities?”

Patel noted that Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (or AMASR Act) was formulated for protection from such crimes, saying that action will be taken under Section 30 of the AMASR Act against the ones found guilty, PTI reported.

