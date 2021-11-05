Militants Fire at Security Forces at Medical College in Srinagar, Escape: Report

Photo of security forces in Kashmir used for representation.
(Photo: Muneeb-ul-Islam/The Quint)
Militants in Srinagar on Friday, 5 November, reportedly opened fire at security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.
News agency ANI quoted Srinagar police as saying:
Further, as per the Srinagar police, the militants “managed to escape, taking advantage of civilian presence.”
A search operation is reportedly underway.
SKIMS is the largest medical Institute under State Legislature Act in Jammu and Kashmir.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)