One Railway Cop Killed, Another Injured in Militant Attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Image for representative purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
A Railway Protection Force (RPF) employee was killed and another injured after militants allegedly opened fire on them in Kakapora area of Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday, 18 April, the Kashmir Zone Police said.
Police officials said that both the injured had been taken to the nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.
Security forces have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.
(This is a developing story.)
