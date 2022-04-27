Power Cut in Jharkhand: Businesses Impacted, Kids Study Under Mobile Torches

The coal shortage in thermal power plants has led to severe power cuts in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh
Thermal power plants in India are going through a shortage of coal, which has affected their electricity generation process. This has impacted several states, including Jharkhand.
Deoghar is a city beside the Mayurakshi river, around 252 km north-west of the state capital, Ranchi.
Mothers teaching their children in the dark under the torchlights, has become a common sight at night.
Preeti is one such mother, who is helping her daughter with the school homework.
Preeti Singh helping her daughter with her school homework.
During the day, in the searing hot weather, people in the city are finding it very difficult to carry on with their work. Mukesh Paswan, a resident, says lack of electricity is affecting his work efficiency.
Since it's also an exam season, many of the residents have complained that it is going to affect the performance of the students. Along with that, the power cut is creating issues for senior citizens and patients.
I read in the newspaper that Jharkhand state-run distribution company, Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), said yesterday that the power shortage is going to continue till the power generation issue is not resolved.
We will have to see when the people of Deoghar would get a respite from this situation. People have been suffering for the last one month. Residents of Deoghar are hoping that the issue gets resolved soon.
