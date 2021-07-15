Mehul Choksi Returns to Antigua and Barbuda on Interim Bail for Treatment

After being in custody in Dominica for 51 days, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi landed in Antigua and Barbuda for medical treatment, a local news agency reported on Thursday, 15 July.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Shruti Mathur)
After being in custody in Dominica for 51 days, fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi landed in Antigua and Barbuda for treatment, a local news agency reported on Thursday, 15 July.
The 62-year-old was given interim bail by the Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday, 12 July, allowing him to travel to the Caribbean country.
Once Choksi is certified fit to travel again, the fugitive business giant has to return to Dominica, news agency ANI reported.
In his bail plea, Choksi had presented his medical reports, including a CT scan, which showed “mildly worsening hematoma," PTI reported. Following this, doctors suggested an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant.
After fleeing India in January 2018 in the the Punjab National Bank loan scam worth around Rs 13,500 crore, Choksi had been living in the Carribean country of Antigua and Barbuda.
But in May this year, Choksi was detained by the police in the island country of Dominica, on charges of allegedly illegally entering the country on a boat.
However, Choksi's counsel alleged that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on 23 May, by Indian and "Antiguan-looking" policemen.
(With inputs from PTI)
Published: 15 Jul 2021,07:42 AM IST