MCS Bank Scam: ED Attaches Rs 65 Cr Assets Linked to Ajit Pawar

The official also said that it was revealed that MSC bank conducted auction of the sugar mill in 2010 at undervalued price, without following due procedures, IANS reported.

He added, "Pawar was one of the prominent and influential members of Board of Directors of MSCB at the relevant time. The mill was purchased by Guru Commodity Services Pvt Ltd and was immediately leased to Jarandeshwar Sugar Mills Pvt Ltd, which is presently operating the Jarandeshwar sugar mill," he said



A month ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019, the ED had registered a case of money laundering against NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar on the basis of a Bombay High Court order.