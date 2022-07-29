Massive Fire Breaks Out at Film Set in Mumbai, One Dead

Massive Fire Breaks Out At a Film Set in Mumbai, One Casualty Reported
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing over the site from afar.
At least eight fire engines have been sent to the spot, said a fire brigade official.
The fire was confined to a temporary pandal where some wooden material and other things were stored, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was not yet clear.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)