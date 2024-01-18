Manipur: Mob Attacks Police Headquarters in Thoubal, 3 BSF Personnel Injured

The video report of two IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) officers being killed during heavy gunfire in a suspected militant attack in Moreh can be found here.

The situation remains tense in Moreh as the suspected militant attack comes just days after police arrested two individuals from Moreh in connection with the death of a police official, C Anand Kumar, in October last year. Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate have been remanded to police custody for nine days.

Mate has turned out to be a BJP leader, that is, the treasurer of the party's Tengnoupal district unit. The party has expelled him and also cancelled his membership.