Manipur: Mob Attacks Police Headquarters in Thoubal, 3 BSF Personnel Injured

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
In a tense confrontation on Wednesday evening, 17 January, in the Khangabok area of Thoubal district, Manipur, several were injured as central forces attempted to suppress the protests ignited by the violence in Moreh that had occurred earlier in the day.
Reports indicate three BSF (Border Security Force) personnel sustained serious injuries during the clash with demonstrators, and among the 14 injured protestors, at least six suffered bullet wounds and were swiftly moved to RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences) and Shija Hospital in Imphal.
Manipur Police stated on X that "an irate mob targeted the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion (3IRB) in Khangabok, Thoubal District. Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police Headquarters, prompting the security forces to use legal force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds."
The video report of two IRB (Indian Reserve Battalion) officers being killed during heavy gunfire in a suspected militant attack in Moreh can be found here.
The situation remains tense in Moreh as the suspected militant attack comes just days after police arrested two individuals from Moreh in connection with the death of a police official, C Anand Kumar, in October last year. Philip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate have been remanded to police custody for nine days.
Mate has turned out to be a BJP leader, that is, the treasurer of the party's Tengnoupal district unit. The party has expelled him and also cancelled his membership.
Additionally, a school (Mount Moreh) and some houses were set on fire by unidentified miscreants.
Given the escalations, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew in the area on Tuesday, 16 January. It has also requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to send helicopters, citing the “continued exchange of fire between State police commandos and armed miscreants in the border town of Moreh."
