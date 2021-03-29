Manipur Govt Asks For Myanmar Refugees to Be ‘Turned Away’: Report

The government in Manipur, as per local media reports, has in a ‘confidential’ letter asked its border districts to neither open any relief camps nor provide food or shelter to refugees fleeing the security crack-down in Myanmar.

The copy of the letter, doing the rounds on the internet, says that people from Myanmar trying to enter or seek refuge in Manipur should be “politely turned away”.

Medical attention may be provided on humanitarian grounds, but that, as per the letter, is only in cases of grievous injuries.

Civilians in Myanmar are facing a serious security crackdown since military coup on 1 February, with reports of rampant violence and an increasing number of civilians being killed.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has recorded at least 459 Myanmar civilians as killed. At least six children between the age group of 10-16 were among those killed on Saturday alone, which has been dubbed the “bloodiest day” so far since the coup.