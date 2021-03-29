Myanmar Troops Fire at Funeral Mourning Bloodiest Day Since Coup

As per Reuters, Saturday, 27 March, which was Myanmar’s Armed Forced Day, was recorded as the “worst crackdown on protests” since the coup.

At least six children, between the age group of 10-16 were among those killed on Saturday, with protesters referring to the victims as “Fallen Stars”.

Thousands of villagers in a border area are reported to have fled to Thailand amid air strikes by the military junta, since retaliation from one of several ethnic militias.

Meanwhile, as pointed out by Reuters, neither Mandalay nor Yangon had reported large scale protests on Saturday, but they bore “the brunt of the casualties”. Later in the evening on Saturday, people in Mandalay reportedly surrounded the police, accusing the security forces of arson, after five houses were burned down.