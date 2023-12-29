Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

Manipur: Akhu Chingangbam, Vocalist of Imphal Talkies, Kidnapped by Armed Men

A source told The Quint that Chingangbam was giving a bath to his 3-month-old baby in their house when it happened.
The Quint
India
Published:

Akhu Chingangbam, the lead vocalist of a folk rock bank Imphal Talkies, was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, 29 December, by unidentifed armed miscreants.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)

Akhu Chingangbam, the lead vocalist of a folk rock bank Imphal Talkies, was reportedly kidnapped on Friday, 29 December, by unidentified armed miscreants in Imphal, Manipur.

A source told The Quint that Chingangbam was kidnapped from his home while his mother and wife were kept at gunpoint.

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May. Follow our coverage here.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

