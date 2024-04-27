Manipur | 2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Bishnupur Following Blast at Outpost

Image used for representation only.
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including a sub-inspector, were killed in a clash at Narayansena village in Manipur's Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, 27 April.
Two other officials sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital in Imphal.
What happened? At approximately 12:45 am, tensions escalated in the region as guns were suspected to be fired from a Kuki village in Bishnupur, allegedly directed at a neighbouring Meitei village.
A bomb was discharged in the process, which misfired and detonated within the outpost camp of B/128 Bn of the CRPF in Narayansena, killing two CRPF personnel and injuring two others.
The deceased personnel were identified as CRPF Sub-Inspector N Sarkar and Head Constable Arup Saini. The injured are Inspector Jadav Das and Constable Aftab Das.
In a separate incident, a person was also killed in Imphal East district after a heavy exchange of fire last night.
