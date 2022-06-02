Man Who Attacked Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru Was a Murder Convict: Police

On the pretext of adjusting a microphone, one of them got on the stage and attacked Tikait with the mic while another one rushed there and threw ink on him.

Later, the accused raised 'Modi, Modi' slogan before being arrested by the police.

Tikait termed it an act in connivance with the state government and claimed there was attempt to eliminate him.

The state Congress alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was behind the incident, which the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra dismissed by saying those involved were not associated with the ruling party.