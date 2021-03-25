Man Thrashed, Forced to Chant Slogans in NE Delhi, Accused Held

In north east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, a man who can be seen thrashing another and forcing him to chant Pakistan Murdabad (down with Pakistan), has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him.

The accused, identified as Ajay Goswami, is also an accused in a Delhi riots case.

“A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognisance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain tweeted from the DCP NE Delhi handle late on 24 March night.