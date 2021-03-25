Man Thrashed, Forced to Chant Slogans in NE Delhi, Accused Held

In north east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area, a man who can be seen thrashing another and forcing him to chant Pakistan Murdabad (down with Pakistan), has been arrested and an FIR has been registered against him.
The accused, identified as Ajay Goswami, is also an accused in a Delhi riots case.
“A video of Khajoori Khas incident is in circulation on social media. Cognisance of the incident has been taken and a criminal case has been registered. The accused has been arrested and investigation of the case is in progress,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain tweeted from the DCP NE Delhi handle late on 24 March night.
“Say Pakistan Murdabad, say it loudly. Say, Hindustan Zinadabad.”
In the video, people can be heard giggling while the man is being tortured and physically assaulted. The victim is also seen holding Goswami’s feet, begging him for mercy. Goswami picks him up and slams him on the ground.
The Quint has not been able to independently establish the authenticity of the video that was shared widely on social media, with calls to the police to take action, which they have. It remains unclear what led to this incident.
The police has said that the person being beaten up also has a case of murder and robbery against him, NDTV reported.
(With inputs from The Hindu and NDTV)
Published: 25 Mar 2021,12:36 PM IST