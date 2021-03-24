Nikita Tomar Case: Two Convicted, Family Demands Death Penalty

Five months after 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by her stalker in Faridabad, a fast-track court has convicted two men on Wednesday, 24 March, and has set the date for sentencing on Friday.
Prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan were found to be guilty of murder, kidnapping or abduction in order to murder, common intention and criminal conspiracy. The third accused Arjudeen who was accused of supplying the weapon was acquitted by the sessions court in Faridabad.
Nikita’s father, Moolchand Tomar, told reporters outside the court that he demands death penalty for the two accused.
“Nikita’s murder was not a normal one. She was murdered because she did not give up her religion. Her sacrifice should be treated as a rarest of rare cases and the two accused should be hanged till death,” he said.
After Nikita Tomar’s murder, several right-wing groups and even her family had rallied over allegations of ‘love jihad’ since the prime accused was a Muslim. Nikita’s family had initially claimed that Tausif, the key accused, was infatuated with her since school, used to stalk her and had threatened her after she had refused his proposals.
However, after different right-wing groups like Karni Sena, Dev Sena and others pushed the ‘Love Jihad’ narrative, Nikita’s family too have been claiming a communal angle to the murder. The Quint’s ground report from October shows how right-wing groups were spreading communal rage outside Nikita Tomar’s house, two days after her murder.
On the other hand, the prime accused Tausif belongs to an influential family of Congress MLAs in the region and had tried to abduct in 2018 too. However, the complaint was withdrawn after a settlement between the two families.
Nikita’s brother, Naveen Tomar had told The Quint:
“He did not harass her for the last two years after that incident. So, we also became relaxed.[sic.]”
A five-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the murder submitted a 700-page charge sheet in the local court. "The charge sheet contains digital, forensic and material evidence, besides statements of 60 witnesses, including a woman," a police official told the media.
Published: 24 Mar 2021,09:37 PM IST