Nikita Tomar Case: Two Convicted, Family Demands Death Penalty

Five months after 21-year-old Nikita Tomar was shot dead in broad daylight by her stalker in Faridabad, a fast-track court has convicted two men on Wednesday, 24 March, and has set the date for sentencing on Friday.

Prime accused Tausif and his friend Rehan were found to be guilty of murder, kidnapping or abduction in order to murder, common intention and criminal conspiracy. The third accused Arjudeen who was accused of supplying the weapon was acquitted by the sessions court in Faridabad.