Man Stabs Tamil Nadu Cop Over Month-Old Fine for Drunk Driving

A sub-inspector (SI) of the Tamil Nadu police was grievously injured after she was attacked by a man while she was on duty in Tirunelveli. The incident occured on the night of Friday, April 22, at a temple festival in Pazhavur village near Suthamalli.

SI Margaret Theresa (29) was helping remove flex boards at the temple once the festival got over, when the man – identified as Arumugasamy (40) – allegedly got into an argument with her. He then took out a knife and attacked her face and neck.