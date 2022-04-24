Man Stabs Tamil Nadu Cop Over Month-Old Fine for Drunk Driving

SI Margaret Theresa.
A sub-inspector (SI) of the Tamil Nadu police was grievously injured after she was attacked by a man while she was on duty in Tirunelveli. The incident occured on the night of Friday, April 22, at a temple festival in Pazhavur village near Suthamalli.
SI Margaret Theresa (29) was helping remove flex boards at the temple once the festival got over, when the man – identified as Arumugasamy (40) – allegedly got into an argument with her. He then took out a knife and attacked her face and neck.
The issue reached Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who tweeted about it on Saturday, April 23. He said that he had spoken to SI Margaret over the phone, and that the person who assaulted her has been arrested. "I contacted Margaret Theresa, the Sub Inspector of Police who was attacked in Tirunelveli, over a phone call and inquired about her health. The person who attacked has been arrested. I have advised to provide high quality medical treatment to sister Margaret Theresa," his tweet read.
