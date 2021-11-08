Man Shot Dead in Srinagar, Case Registered: Report

Representational image of a crime scene.
A man died after being fired at by terrorists in Srinagar on Monday, 8 November, reported ANI, citing Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police. As per the police, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and the crime scene has been cordoned off.
The incident took place at Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar. The man was first hospitalised after being shot at. However, he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.
BACKGROUND
Earlier, on Sunday, 7 November, a constable was killed by militants outside his residence in Batamaloo area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Police sources identified the constable as Tausif Ahmad. “He sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police spokesperson said on the condition of anonymity, as per Hindustan Times.
On Thursday, 4 November, militants reportedly opened fire at security forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in the Bemina region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Friday, 5 November's, incident is being reported as the first major terrorist incident after the recent slew of civilian killings in the region.
Earlier in October, and in a first since the abrogation of Article 370, Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir.
(With inputs from ANI)
(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)
