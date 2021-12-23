Man Killed in Kapurthala for 'Sacrilege' Had Sword Injuries, Shows Post-Mortem

Days after a man was killed by a mob in Punjab's Kapurthala for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag, a post-mortem report has revealed that about 30 injuries, mostly inflicted by swords, have been found on his body.
(Image: The Quint)
Days after a man was killed by a mob in Punjab's Kapurthala for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag, a post-mortem report has revealed that about 30 injuries, mostly inflicted by swords, have been found on his body, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 23 December.
The deceased remains unidentified, days after he was killed.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh said that the police had tried its best to establish his identity, but that no one came forward to claim the body so far, as per a PTI report.
While no murder case has been registered in connection with the incident, the police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), on the complaint of the manager of the gurdwara.
City Deputy Superintendent of Police Singh said that the incident is being probed and that a case will be registered based on the findings of the investigation, as per PTI.
A day after a man, who allegedly attempted to desecrate the Guru Granth Sahib, was killed by a mob at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, another man was allegedly beaten to death by locals in Kapurthala for allegedly disrespecting the Sikh flag on Sunday, 19 December.
"When I challenged the suspect, he tried to escape in the dark, but he was caught after some time," Singh said. "The suspect only told that he was 'sent' from Delhi and a sister of his has also been 'killed for sacrilege' at another place," he added.
A video of the incident that had been circulated on social media, wherein the alleged suspect can be seen being beaten up by members of the Sikh community, with his hands tied behind his back.
The villagers said the man admitted that he had come there to commit sacrilege. However, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, SSP Kapurthala, had said that the man may have been attempting to commit a theft when he was caught by the men.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)