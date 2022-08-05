Mamata Banerjee in Delhi, To Meet PM Modi & President Droupadi Murmu Today

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a meeting with all MPs in Delhi.
(Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on Thursday, 4 August, for a four-day visit. She is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, 5 August, to discuss multiple issues, including GST dues for her state, reported news agency PTI.
She is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu on Friday.
During the meeting, she also asked them for suggestions for the names of the seven new districts in West Bengal, they added.
Reportedly, Banerjee's nephew and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was vocal during the meeting and made suggestions on what issues the MPs should raise in the last few days of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The CM will attend a Niti Aayog meeting on 7 August, which will be chaired by PM Modi, and is also expected to meet non-Congress Opposition leaders such as that of the DMK, TRS and AAP later this week.
Banerjee is unlikely to address the media about the arrest of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the SSC scam, the report added.
(With inputs from PTI.)