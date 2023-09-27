Paltry Cash Reward of Rs 1,500 for WB Boy Who Averted Train Disaster Sparks Row

BJP MP from Malda North Khagen Murmu visited the boy's home on Monday along with a senior railway official and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 1,500.
Mursalim Ali, a 12-year-old boy from West Bengal's Malda district, received a paltry sum Rs 1,500 from the Indian Railways for saving the lives of hundreds of passengers on a Tripura-bound train.
The incident: When the Kanchanjunga Express was approaching Malda's Bhaluka Road Station on the afternoon of 21 September, Ali noticed that soil and pebbles had been washed away from under the tracks. Thinking on his feet, the young boy took off his red T-shirt and started waving it to alert the loco pilot to halt the train, which the latter was able to do after pulling the emergency brakes.
Following the incident, the damaged portion of the tracks was repaired by the railway staff and the train departed for Tripura.
Railways' back-and-forth: Initially, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Northeast Frontier Railway denied the boy's act, and claimed that the damage was noticed by the railway staff alone. However, he later acknowledged the boy's efforts and hailed his "approach to society being a teenager".
On Monday, 25 September, the Northeast Frontier Railway released a statement praising the boy's bravery. The statement read:
However, several locals from the boy's village and even passengers on the train contradicted the Indian Railways' claim.
“The Railways is being economical with the truth. There were no railway workers there. That child, with a red handkerchief tied around his waist, halted the train all by himself, and there were seven local people with him. If they hadn’t been there, it could have been a massive disaster,” Raghav Sen, one of the passengers, told The Wire.
Meanwhile, BJP MP from Malda North Khagen Murmu visited the boy's home on Monday along with a senior railway official and presented him with a cash reward of Rs 1,500.
The meagre sum was slammed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, a local TMC leader, also said that he was planning to take legal against against the Indian Railways.
“This is an utterly heartless government! I am contemplating taking legal action against the railways regarding this issue," he said.
In response, Murmu said that the TMC was attempting to "politicise" the issue. "A railway official has already promptly approved the award. We will explore further actions later. They (TMC) have no genuine concerns; they are merely engaging in opposition for the sake of it," he said.
