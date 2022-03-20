Makeshift Gallery Collapses During Football Match in Kerala, Many Injured

According to the police, over 200 people are believed to have been injured.
The Quint
India
Published:

Hundreds of people were reportedly injured when a temporary spectators' stand collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala, during a football match. 

|

Screen grab / The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hundreds of people were reportedly injured when a temporary spectators' stand collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala, during a football match.&nbsp;</p></div>

A ruckus broke out when a makeshift stand at a football stadium collapsed in Malappuram, Kerala, on Saturday, 19 March. According to the police, over 200 people are believed to have been injured, and at least five of them have sustained serious injuries.

Also Read15 Dead in Rajasthan Tent Collapse: CM Gehlot Visits Victims’ Kin

The incident occurred at around 9 pm on Saturday at Poongodu near Vandoor in Malappuram district of Kerala.

The final match between two local teams of a tournament was underway at the football ground when the makeshift stand collapsed.

All the injured persons were rushed to a hospital, the police said. The makeshift stand was reportedly occupied by over 2,000 spectators when it came crashing down to the ground.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

Also ReadSeveral Trapped After Building Collapses at Delhi's Kashmere Gate, Rescue Ops On

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT