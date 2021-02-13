‘Surveillance’: Mahua Moitra Says Remove ‘BSF Men’ Near Her House

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday, 13 February wrote to the Delhi Police saying three Border Security Force (BSF) officers had been deputed outside her residence, and requested for the personnel to be removed immediately.
In her letter, Moitra said it appears to her that she is "under some sort of surveillance" and that she had neither asked or wanted such protection.
"This is to inform you that SHO, Police Station Barakhamba Road, had come to meet me at my residence yesterday around 6:30 pm, and shortly thereafter, around 10 pm, 3 BSF officers armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside my residence. The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance," the TMC MP said.
Speaking to news agency ANI on the issue, Moitra said, "Don't waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody. I don't need anything special, I don't take security. If you're surveilling me, ask me and I'll tell you. Indian democracy is already under threat, don't make us feel like we're living in Russian gulag [sic]."
Recently, Moitra faced a privilege motion following her remarks over former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Ranjan Gogoi. Former Union Minister PP Chowdhury had decided to proceed with the motion on Wednesday, which was supported by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey.
The TMC MP hit back, saying she cannot be bullied into silence with threats of privilege motions. "You cannot abuse high office, retire, and then hide under cover of Article 121... Sexual harassment is not 'discharge of duties'," she had tweeted.
