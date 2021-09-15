Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-RSS, Calls Them 'Fake Hindus' Who Misuse Religion

Rahul also remarked that a person can see three to four women in Gandhiji's photo. However, he asked, "have you ever seen a photo of a woman with Mohan Bhagwat ji?"

The Congress leader denied seeing a photo of Bhagwat with women, and reasoned that that is "because their organisation suppresses women power and our organisation gives a platform to women power."

Gandhi also pointed out that the ideology of BJP is 'Fear and be scared'. "The fear which was in their mind, they have spread it all over the country," he added.

Criticising the RSS further, Gandhi said, "If Mahatma Gandhi ji understood Hindu religion and he spent his whole life in understanding Hindu religion, then why did RSS ideology shoot three bullets in the chest of that Hindu?"