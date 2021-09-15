Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP-RSS, Calls Them 'Fake Hindus' Who Misuse Religion

Rahul Gandhi unveiled the new logo of All India Mahila Congress on their foundation day in New Delhi on 15 September.
(Photo: Twitter/@MahilaCongress)
While unveiling the new logo of All India Mahila Congress on their foundation day in New Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, 15 September, called the Bharatiya Janata Party and RSS 'fake Hindus', saying that they use religion for their own purposes.
Addressing the gathering, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.
Gandhi emphasised, "Hate is not to be fought; Hate is not our tool, our tool is love."
He added, "the day we start fighting hate it will mean we are 'scared'. Hate is a form of fear and the day we show hatred we will no longer be Congressmen."
Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one’s goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress president asserted that while his party had strengthened these powers, the current BJP regime has diminished these powers.
Gandhi also took a dig at the BJP's representation of women saying that Narendra Modi and RSS did not make a woman the Prime Minister of India, rather it was the Congress party who did that.
Rahul also remarked that a person can see three to four women in Gandhiji's photo. However, he asked, "have you ever seen a photo of a woman with Mohan Bhagwat ji?"
The Congress leader denied seeing a photo of Bhagwat with women, and reasoned that that is "because their organisation suppresses women power and our organisation gives a platform to women power."
Gandhi also pointed out that the ideology of BJP is 'Fear and be scared'. "The fear which was in their mind, they have spread it all over the country," he added.
Criticising the RSS further, Gandhi said, "If Mahatma Gandhi ji understood Hindu religion and he spent his whole life in understanding Hindu religion, then why did RSS ideology shoot three bullets in the chest of that Hindu?"
