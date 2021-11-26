Narayan Rane Makes Alarming Claim, Says 'Maha Will Have a BJP Govt by March'

Union Minister Narayan Rane, who had instigated controversy after delivering insulting comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, made an alarming claim on Friday, 26 November, saying that Maharashtra will be governed by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) administration by March.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Rane spoke to reporters and asserted, "Change will be seen in Maharashtra very soon. The change will be seen by March."

However, when reporters pressed for a clarification the minister responded in an evasive manner saying: