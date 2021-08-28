Released on Bail, Rane Threatens to Expose Thackeray Family's 'Old Secrets'

Rane was attending his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district when he publicly shamed CM Thackeray, saying that he would give 'a tight slap' to the CM for being ignorant of the country's year of independence.

The Union minister was subsequently released on bail and resumed his Yatra from Shiv Sena's stronghold, Konkan.

Rane had also targeted the Thackeray family at the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad yatra, stressing that he has spent 39 years in Shiv Sena and 'knows the party's secrets'.