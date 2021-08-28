Released on Bail, Rane Threatens to Expose Thackeray Family's 'Old Secrets'

Union Cabinet Minister Narayan Rane and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image used for representation.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
A political conflict is unfolding between Union Minister Narayan Rane and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, days after Rane became the first central minister to be arrested in over two decades for his comment on 'slapping' the Maharashtra CM.
Rane was attending his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district when he publicly shamed CM Thackeray, saying that he would give 'a tight slap' to the CM for being ignorant of the country's year of independence.
The Union minister was subsequently released on bail and resumed his Yatra from Shiv Sena's stronghold, Konkan.
Rane had also targeted the Thackeray family at the beginning of the Jan Ashirwad yatra, stressing that he has spent 39 years in Shiv Sena and 'knows the party's secrets'.
Ramesh More, the leader of Shiv Sena's Kamgar Union, was shot dead in front of his house as he was gaining prominence in the party. He had played a big role in forming the party's union in Mumbai's hotel industry. According to speculation, More was killed by Arun Gawli's gang.
Casting aspersions on the Maharashtra administration further, Rane was quoted as saying, “Maharashtra is number 1 in COVID-19. During COVID-19, they didn’t take any action. Sushant Singh (Rajput) was murdered. Disha Salian was raped and killed, [and] yet the perpetrators roam freely," ANI reported.
Reacting to Rane's allegations, Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut said, "Who killed their own cousin Ankush Rane? Where was his body taken and dumped? All this also needs to be investigated. Rane first needs to answer these questions before pointing fingers at others."
Further, Varun Sardesai, a member of the Thackeray family and an office-bearer of the Yuva Sena, held an agitation outside Narayan Rane's residence in Mumbai, while the Sena's mouthpiece Saamna laid out the various cases filed against Rane in the past.
The editorial urged the state government to re-investigate these cases.
Meanwhile, Rane's son Nilesh Rane has asserted that they are not afraid of arrest or any other action by the ruling state party, saying that the Shiv Sena will be given a 'similar response' in the coming days.
(With inputs from ANI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined