Maharashtra Phone Tapping Case: Police Files Chargesheet Against IPS Officer

Mumbai Police on Tuesday, 26 April, filed a chargesheet running into 700 pages against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in connection with the phone tapping case of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse.

The case against Shukla was registered at the Colaba Police Station under the Telegraph Act on the complaint of a senior police officer in March this year.

Statements of around 20 people, including Raut and Khadse, were included in the chargesheet. Meanwhile, Shukla has also been interrogated in the case.