MoHFW Urges 4 States To Take Steps To Contain COVID-19 Infections

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday, 7 January, wrote to the states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, urging them to take necessary precautions on account of their surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. They have been advised to maintain a ‘strict vigil’ on the spike of infections.
All four states have also been advised to closely analyse the rise at district and sub-district levels, understand the reason for the same and take steps to curb it.
The Health Secretary has reiterated that “It is important to ensure that there is no complacency in the collective efforts in containment and management of COVID-19.”
According to the press release, the four states comprise 59 percent of the total active cases in the country.
In Kerala, a top-level central team led by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has been employed to review the public health interventions in the management of COVID- 19 and support the state health authorities in these measures.
