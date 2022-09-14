Maharashtra: Four Sadhus Assaulted on Suspicion of Being Child-Lifters

Four sadhus (religious ascetics) were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Maharashtra's Sangli district on Tuesday, 13 September, on the suspicion of being child-lifters, police said.

"The sadhus did not file any complaint. But we took suo moto cognisance and registered a case against 18 to 20 people, out of whom six persons have been identified and detained," Assistant Police Inspector Pankaj Pawar from Umadi police station told PTI.

He said that the four sadhus were on their way to Pandharpur in the neighbouring Solapur district in a vehicle.

"As they lost their path, they approached a boy at a powerhouse station near Lavanga village. The boy, who did not know any language other than Kannada, got scared after looking at their appearance and started shouting 'thief-thief'," added Pawar.

People from the village gathered there and caught hold of the sadhus. There was an argument which escalated quickly and the sadhus were allegedly beaten up with sticks by the locals, he said.