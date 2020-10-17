Palghar Case: Arnab Goswami to Appear Before Police on 24 October

Arnab Goswami has been asked to appear before Special Executive Magistrate and ACP, Worli Division, on 24 October. The Quint A senior police official probing Arnab Goswami tested positive for COVID-19, claimed Goswami’s advocate in SC. | Photo: Erum Gour/The Quint India Arnab Goswami has been asked to appear before Special Executive Magistrate and ACP, Worli Division, on 24 October.

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been asked to appear before the Special Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Worli Division, on 24 October, reported Live Law. This is in connection with the case filed against him for allegedly instigating communal tension in the Palghar and his comments during the Bandra migrants gathering incident in April 2020.

The Mumbai police had earlier served a showcause notice to Goswami and asked him why preventive action should not be taken against him with regards to the two cases. The notice by the Executive Magistrate asked Arnab Goswami to show reasons for not directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 10 lakh for the duration of one year, reported Live Law. This means that he would have to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh if he violated the bond. Apart from this, Goswami will also reportedly have to bring along a guarantor who is “well-known in society and who can control his behaviour”.

The new date, that is 24 October 2020, was issued after Arnab Goswami’s lawyer requested exemption, reported The Print. Republic TV is also embroiled in the fake TRP’s controversy that is being probed by the Mumbai police. Republic TV and two other channels have been accused of paying off households to watch their channels in exchange for money.