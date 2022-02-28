'Power Is Not Free': Maharashtra Minister Threatens To Cut Supply to Defaulters

Coming down heavily on defaulters of electricity bills, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday, 27 February, threatened to cut off their power supply if they didn't pay the bills on time.
The minister, who was reportedly anguished over the allegations of exorbitant power bills, added that the power department staff had worked day and night during the COVID-19 lockdowns to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to the public. However, several persons didn't pay electricity bills on time, he said.
This comes at a time when farmers in the state are protesting against the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for cutting off the power supply of agricultural consumers. The farmers allegedly pointed out discrepancies in the power bills and said their bill amount would halve if the same was fixed, reported NDTV.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)