'Power Is Not Free': Maharashtra Minister Threatens To Cut Supply to Defaulters

Coming down heavily on defaulters of electricity bills, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Sunday, 27 February, threatened to cut off their power supply if they didn't pay the bills on time.

Speaking at an event in Aloka, the minister said, "They say 'do this for us, do that for us' but they don't pay electricity bills. So, we will cut off their power supply. This (electricity) is not free and we will not forgive (defaulters)," reported news agency ANI.